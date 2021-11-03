Beyoncé's Choreographer Reflects On Creating One Of The Most Iconic Dances Of All Time

The origin of the 'Single Ladies' dance

Article heading image for Beyoncé's Choreographer Reflects On Creating One Of The Most Iconic Dances Of All Time

Pic: Columbia Records

Picture this: It's 2008. You're alone in your room, trying to dance along to Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' video. We've all done it, we're only human.

We caught up with Queen Bey’s choreographer, JaQuel Knight, who created the iconic dance synonymous with the pop-star’s smash hit.

How does it feel to create a cultural phenomenon? Does JaQuel agree with Kanye's VMA rant? Find out:

Nick Barrett

3 November 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

