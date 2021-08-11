Beyoncè Reveals Vocal Injury And Promises New Music Is On It's Way

If anything could turn this dumpster fire of a year around, some new music from Queen Beyoncè will do it.

Bey appears on the cover of the latest edition of Harper's Bazaar and has revealed some tales from her youth that helped shape her as she approaches her 40th birthday.

Bey said she had a scary vocal injury early on in her career at the age of 13 after spending too many hours in the recording studio saying; "We had just gotten our first record deal, and I was afraid I had developed nodules and destroyed my voice and that my career could be over. The doctors put me on vocal rest all summer and I was silent once again."



When it comes to new music (what we've all been waiting for!) Bey says she's spent the last year and a HALF in the studio "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies."

More importantly, she goes on to say; "Yes, the music is coming!"

We cannot WAIT

You can read the full article with Beyonce here.

