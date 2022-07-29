Beyoncé Responds To Her Album Leaking Online

Unfortunately, sometimes even with the strictest rules, singers' albums leak online. That is the case with Beyoncé's new work of art 'Renaissance' and she has addressed it like no other.

Bey took to her social media pages and decided to approach the incident head-on, thanking her fans for protecting her and waiting for the official release date to hear the album.

She truly is a queen.

With some many bops on the album, we're loving 'Church Girl' and 'Energy'. 

Queen B also dropped some visuals with the first installment of the THREE part project, giving us a sneak peek at what videos we've got to come!

You can get your hands on 'Renaissance' here.

