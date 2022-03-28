Beyoncé Kicks Off The Oscars With A VERY Green Performance Of 'Be Alive'

The Oscars 2022 are well and truly underway!

Beyoncé kicked off the biggest event in the world of cinema with a performance of King Richard’s ‘Be Alive’; the track which got her nominated for the elusive award of Best Original Song.

Performed via live-stream from Compton (the hometown of Venus and Serena Williams, whom King Richard is about), Beyoncé was surrounded by a pack of background dancers, back-up vocalists and her adorable daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, dressed on-theme in tennis court green.

Watch the video here:

Beyoncé and her co-writer Dixson have some tight competition for the award, running against Lin-Manuel Miranda (for Encanto’s Dos Oruguitas), Van Morrison (for Belfast’s Down To Joy), Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (for No Time To Die’s eponymous title track) and Diane Warren (for Four Good Day’s Somehow You Do).

Who will win? Only time will tell

