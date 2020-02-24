Beyoncé Delivers Emotional Performance At Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Memorial

"I'm here, because I love Kobe"

Thousands gathered at the Staples Centre in L.A. today to pay tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who were two of nine people tragically killed in a helicopter accident last month.

Emotional speeches were delivered by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, as well as a tearful Michael Jordan, while Beyoncé performed renditions of 'Halo' and one of Kobe’s favourite songs, 'XO'.

Take a look:

The entire 2-hour memorial service is available to watch online below:

