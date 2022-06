The Bey-hive has been buzzin' with rumours Beyoncé was getting ready to drop a new album and today, Queen Bee has confirmed the news.

Act 1 of the new album will be called Renaissance and will be released on July 29.

The album will have 16 tracks and you can pre-save it here.

We cannot WAIT to see what she has up her sleeve!

