Tasmania’s Best Pies Crowned In State-Wide Baking Competition

Brighton’s Best Bakehouse has officially been named as one of the best after taking out multiple awards at the recent Baking Association of Australia’s Tasmanian Baking Show.

The Bakery won the best gourmet pie, meat-pie, vanilla slice and danishes.

Their Apprentice Crystal Stewart also took out the prize for the best fruit flan and biscuits.

The Owner of Brighton’s Best Bakehouse, Scott Donaghy, spoke about the secret to making the perfect pie.

Scott says that people think that a pie is just judged according to its taste but that there are actually 15-20 different areas that determine the winner.

The Baking Association of Australia judges the quality of each pie on its taste, filling, flavour, pastry thickness, how it is cooked and its mouth-feel.

“It has got to feel right, it has got to taste right… smell is another part of it, it has got to smell good and the guys take a lot of time to come up with something that fits all of those categories,” he said.

Scott says that the excellence of his bakery’s pies come from the dedication and skill of his team.

“It is a great team and they all work together, and they all work off one another, to come up with new things.”

“Our Baker Jason over the years has come up with some fantastic pies and the judges have accordingly recognised his quality.”