Best And Worst Dressed From The 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The biggest night on the television calendar is here - the 2019 Emmy Awards!

The stars are strutting their stuff on the red carpet, with some absolutely stunning looks on display.

Take a look at some of our favourites:

Zendaya

Sarah Snook

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Amy Adams

Amy Poehler

Ava DuVernay

Emilia Clarke

Kerry Washington

Gwendoline Christie

Halsey

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kristen Bell

Maisie Williams

Mandy Moore

Maya Rudolph

Naomi Watts

Sophie Turner

Taraji P Henson

Image Credit: Getty

