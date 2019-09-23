Best And Worst Dressed From The 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

So much glam!

Entertainment News Team

23 September 2019

Entertainment News Team

Article heading image for Best And Worst Dressed From The 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Getty

The biggest night on the television calendar is here - the 2019 Emmy Awards!

The stars are strutting their stuff on the red carpet, with some absolutely stunning looks on display. 

Take a look at some of our favourites:

Zendaya

Sarah Snook

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Amy Adams

 

Amy Poehler

Ava DuVernay

Emilia Clarke

Kerry Washington

Gwendoline Christie

Halsey

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kristen Bell

Maisie Williams

Mandy Moore

Maya Rudolph

Naomi Watts

Sophie Turner

Taraji P Henson

Image Credit: Getty

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

We Are Still Crying Over The Bachelor Finale
Emmy Awards
The Emmys
Emmy AwardsThe Emmys
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs