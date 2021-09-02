Berejiklian Pushes For International Travel Once 80% Vaccination Target Is Met

Treasurer Josh Frydenburg says the government is prepared to discuss the potential reopening of the international borders for NSW once the 80% double dose target has been met by the state.

Earlier today, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she’ll push for the right in hopes that NSW citizens can reunite with their families in time to enjoy a happy Christmas.

NSW has had an impressive winning streak in the vaccination race meeting the 70% first dose vaccination target on Thursday, September 2, becoming the first state to do so.

Frydenberg told Seven the government is open to Berejiklian’s idea.

“We are prepared to have that conversation with NSW about their opening up and about what their plans are for home quarantine for example which would be a key part of getting more and more people into the state from overseas,” he said.

Berejiklian may have to go it alone with her plans. She promised yesterday she’ll attempt to open the international borders for NSW residents in November despite what the other states do.

“I don’t want eight million people in NSW to suffer because some people don’t go forward with what they signed up to. I still live in hope that everyone will commit to what we signed up to. It’s confronting but every state is going to have to learn to live with Covid. If not at 80 per cent double dose, then when?” she said on Sunrise.

State and territories have previously agreed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's four-phase reopening plan which sets out the freedoms Australians can look forward to once Australians 16 years and over are 70 per cent fully vaccinated. At 80% lockdowns will be scrapped altogether and there will be a gradual return to international travel.

However, since then, Premiers like Western Australia's Mark McGowan has expressed reluctance to stick with the plan.

Despite this, Berejiklian says she has total faith that leaders will all “stand up and work together for the betterment of the public.”

We'll have to wait and see as ultimately, it will be the PM who will have the final say over whether to stick to the reopening plan or not.

