Benefit Starring Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello Raises Over $21 Million For Ukraine

A benefit featuring superstars Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello has raised over $21 million in funds for Ukrainian refugees.

The event which was organised by British free-to-air television network ITV and live-streamed for over two hours, was held at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham in Tuesday night.

The star-studded benefit which was first promoted at the beginning of this month, was launched to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

DEC have been working hard to help the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing attack from Russia, offering food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

The concert featured an impressive variety of stars including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Snow Patrol, Gregory Porter, Tom Odell, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Anne Marie, The Kingdom Choir, Becky Hill and Manic Street Preachers.

The benefit was hosted by former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and UK presenters Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp.

Viewers were able to donate money to the cause online while all of the proceeds from ticket sales and advertisers featured throughout the breaks were also donated totalling 12.2 million pounds or an Australian $21.3 million.

Ed Sheeran performed a couple of his latest hits, ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Dancing in the Dark’ along with a duet with US singer Camila Cabello.

Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamal also performed at the benefit after being forced to leave her home in Ukraine two weeks prior.

Billie Eilish and Finneas also shared their support for the cause through a video link with Eilish apologising that they couldn’t be there in person.

"We are so sorry we can’t be there tonight but we still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who've been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind," she said.

The concert will be available for streaming from 8:30PM tonight on ABC TV Plus.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.