Ben Ungermann Commented On Rumours Of His Shock Departure From MasterChef

MasterChef Australia is back for another year and this time, we are being served an all star cast of chefs, returning for another crack at the title.

Kicking off this week, we have already seen some seriously awesome stuff come out of that kitchen, from previous favourites like Callum (who is too grown up for us to handle), Poh, Hayden and season nine's Ben Ungermann.

Now if you don't remember Ben, he was our favourite ice-cream man (maybe second to Harry from Survivor) who this year, has sworn not to pigeon-hole himself and is determined to branch out.

But, what is MasterChef without a little drama? There have been plenty of whispers surrounding Ben's disappearance from the show, mid-way through this season.

According to these rumours, Ben was removed from production following an arrest (of which we have no further information on) and is essentially, written out of the program.

We don't know much about the arrest yet, but thankfully, Ben has gone ahead and made some very vague comments via instagram about the issue, addressing one viewers comment which read "I'm actually devastated. How do they edit you out?".

Ben is very abrupt with his response, replying "that's up to MasterChef Australia..."

We don't really know what to make of the comment so, see for yourself below...

But that wasn't the only cryptic comment made by Ungermann.

We haven't been able to get our hands on any more information about the shock departure but what we DO know, is that Ben will be sticking around for a few more weeks and eventually, the show will address the issue in their own way.

Stay tuned for more info...

Missing the show? Tune into the catch-up with Hughsey & Ed below...