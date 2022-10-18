Beloved TV Legend Signs On For 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

And just like that… a beloved TV icon will be coming to the Sex and the City sequel series!

It’s been revealed Tony Danza, star of Taxi and Who’s The Boss?, will be joining the show as Che Diaz’s father… kind of.

Danza is expected to portray Che’s dad in an in-universe sitcom the comedian has written about their own family, Deadline reports.

The role comes after Che teased Danza’s casting in the AJLT Season 1 finale, saying ‘Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.’

While further details about the 71-year-old, Emmy Award-nominated actor/boxer’s role have been kept under wraps, we’d expect him to either be a) a cool-headed, funny individual like his comedic child or b) someone who gave Che grief for being non-binary.

For the sake of our emotions, we’re really hoping they’re running with ‘a’…

Danza won’t be the only actor making his And Just Like That… debut, with Sex and the City’s John Corbett returning as Aidan; Carrie’s only serious love interest to not die of a Peloton-related incident.

