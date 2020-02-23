BeerFest Is Returning To Melbourne This Weekend

After BeerFest took a one-year hiatus from appearing in Melbourne in 2019, it’s making it’s grand return this Saturday.

The one-day festival will take place this Saturday between 1PM & 8PM, at Catani Gardens in St Kilda, with a setup that will make your feel like you’re in a paradise of beer. With over 65 breweries, cider makers and distilleries in attendance, there’s bound to be something to suit your taste.

If you’re not a big drinker, there’s still plenty to discover at the event, with live comedy returning on the BeerFest comedy stage for a couple of shows throughout the day. If that’s not your scene, there’s live music all day, headlined by Art vs Science at the end of the day.

There’s also gourmet food on offer to keep your belly full, and some beer driven masterclasses for to delve into the craft of some of the local breweries.

You can find out all the event information on the Melbourne BeerFest website, and you can find tickets to the event here.

