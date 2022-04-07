Beelair Baby's Death No Longer Being Treated As Suspicious

Police are currently investigating the death of an infant in the southern suburbs of Perth.

According to police, the infant’s death which occurred at a home in Beelair is not being treated as suspicious.

Police officers were called to the Beelair property, which is 26km south of Perth, at around midday on Wednesday.

Homicide detectives, forensic officers and major crime squads attended the property on Honeyeater Street on Wednesday evening where they attempted to find out what caused the baby’s death.

Investigators spent the day rifling through the home, a trailer and wheelie bins in a search for evidence.

A number of neighbours were also interviewed by detectives following the baby’s death.

Forensic officers and the homicide team have since left the property.

An official report is now being prepared for the coroner.

