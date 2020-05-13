Bec Opens Up About 67% Increase In Online Searches For Women & Domestic Violence Since COVID-19

Yet another tragic death occurs, Rebecca Morse shares a special message to the South Australian community.

She also revealed that since COVID19 started, there has been an increase in the number of online searches for women and domestic violence-related material.

Tune in below to hear what she has to say about the increase in violence searches:

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.