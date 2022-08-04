Beauty And The Geek Winner Aaron Tells Us He's Spending His Winnings On "Fixing His Teeth"

And why it's important for him

Beauty And The Geek Winner Aaron Tells Us He's Spending His Winnings On "Fixing His Teeth"

9Now

Well, fresh from taking out the title on last night's Beauty And The Geek, Aaron spoke to the Hit Network about the experience and more specifically, how he'll go dating after learning so much on the show.

Aaron also revealed that he's going to be spending some of his winnings on fixing his teeth and what that will do for hid confidence.

Missed the chat? Here's what BATG winner Aaron told us about spending his winnings: 

@dantheinternut

4 August 2022

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Listen Live!
