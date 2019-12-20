You Could Be The Voice Of Campaspe's Youth!

Campaspe Shire Council are on the look out for young people aged between 12-25 years to join in the Youth Advisory Group (YAG).

YAG is a group of young people who advise council on issues and items pertaining to the youth of Campaspe. YAG members are offered the opportunity to work with council members and have their input into future projects and developments over a 12 month long period.

Mayor Councillor Adrian Weston said YAG members offer a youth perspective to council on different projects and other topics which impact the community.

“Next year is shaping up to be another busy year at council and becoming a member of the YAG is a great way for young people in our shire to have a voice in local government decision making,” - Cr Weston

Current YAG member Julie Habegger said joining YAG allows young people to obtain new skills such as leadership and teamwork abilities.

“This year the YAG has engaged in providing input for council activities such as the Access & Inclusion Strategy, Food and Garden Organics Project, Keep in Touch (KIT) Van and presented to the 2019 Australian Youth Representative to the United Nations,” - Miss Habegger

Not only do YAG members gain a clear understanding of teamwork and leadership, but they also get an inside look into the local government.

“It’s a great opportunity for young people to learn how to be part of a committee, develop an understanding of governance and local government and make some great friends along the way,” - Cr Weston

If you're interested in getting involved, applications will close Friday, February 7th 2020. Application forms can be found on the councils website or through Community Programs Coordinator Jess Ibbeson who can be reached on 5481 2200.

