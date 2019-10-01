BBQ Ribs In The Name Of Kids!

Something fun this way comes! A BBQ fundraiser for Goulburn Valley Hospital Children's Ward is happening on Saturday October 19th called Ribs 4 Kids, where some mouth watering food is getting cooked up.

The event is presented by Back In Black BBQ at SPC Kidstown, Midland Highway, Mooroopna.

Back In Black BBQ are in charge of all the deliciousness, with American Style Low and Slow meats, our mouths are watering already!

While you're busy with all that food, you can also check out the Show N Shine car show which the whole family will enjoy.

There's also something for your little BBQ lover with the Kids Que Comp sanctioned by Kids Que Nation. For kids between the ages of 4-16, entrants will cook to an 'anything on a stick' category. There will be prizes given at the end of the competition and certificates for participation. You will need to register for the competition.