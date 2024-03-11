Bay To Bay Running Festival 2024

Get your running shoes ready Coasties, because The Bay to Bay Running Festival is back for 2024!

When: Sunday June 16th 2024

The Bay To Bay Running Festival is run by thousands of people each year, this year supporting charities Camp Breakaway and The Glen. There are no age restrictions – anyone is welcomed to be involved. Plus, the Hit 101.3 Black Thunder will be there on the day to cheer you on!

Events:

Half Marathon: The Boulevarde, Woy Woy start at 8:10 am

12 km Fun Run: The Boulevarde, Woy Woy start at 7:00 am

5 km Fun Run / Walk: Adcock Park, Gosford start at 10:40 am

2 km Kids’ Run: Industree Group Stadium, Gosford start at 7:00 am

To find out more and register your interest, head here - baytobay.org.au.