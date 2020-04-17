Battle Covid Cabin Fever With The UK Hotel Liquor And Coffee Drive Thru!

We're celebrating local businesses pushing through the Covid 19 Crisis.

Make sure you are supporting local businesses that have changed the way they operate and keeping locals employed.

The UK Hotel in Golden Square are open for business, 307 High St (just at the lights)!

Offering drive thru liquor and coffee to ensure you are well equipped to battle the Covid cabin fever. With an extensive range of beer, wine, mixed drinks, spirts and more, you will be spoilt for choice from the comfort of your car (and potentially ugg boots)!

Just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any better – the UK Hotel drive thru is open from 6am – midnight! The dedicated team understand the requirement for coffee and liquor is essential for both the early bird and night owl!

Card and Cash services welcome and accepted.

Have a question? Give the team a call on (03) 5443 8144 – they will be more than happy to help with any inquiries!

TAP HERE to connect on Facebook and keep up to date with news, offers and promotions.

