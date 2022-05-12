Barnaby Joyce Rolls Into Cairns Ahead Of A Mystery Announcement

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce rolled into Cairns on Wednesday, with a cash splash in mind following a mystery election announcement.

It comes just over a week before election day, with the Coalition needing to pull voters in after recent figures showed Labor in front.

There's speculation as to what the announcement could be, after Labor announced in November a $50m investment for a new CQ University campus to be built in the city centre.

The coalition are yet to match or reveal any funding for the Cairns CQ University campus, despite Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch being a key driver of the proposal.​

Advance Cairns chair Nick Trompf said the region is expecting a bipartisan agreement to be announced this week.

"CQU is something that Warren was one of the key supporters of right at the outset," he said.

"He’s been confident all along we would get support.

"I genuinely don’t know what the Deputy Prime Minister will announce, but I think it would be tremendous if Warren was able to deliver on his ambition for CQU."

"That makes it bipartisan and a certainty for the city."

