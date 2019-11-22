Bangers & Mash, Cherry Ripe & Camembert Dumplings Now Exist In Melbourne Because WHY NOT

Many of us love to dive into a set of steaming hot dumplings, so when Drumplings came onto the scene with unique fillings, it was an absolute game changer.

Foodies obsessed over their cheeseburger, Aussie beef pie and mac & cheese options. You can also finish your meal with wickedly good Nutella, apple crumble and lemon meringue dumplings too. It’s too good not to try.

Even though the menu is already delicious, Drumplings have had a refresh and have introduced four new flavours – Cherry Ripe, Bangers & Mash, Satay Chicken and Camembert. Yep, they’ve filled a dumpling with CHEESE!

I need them all in my belly, right now.

Where: 227 Bourke Street, Melbourne

Price: $14-$16 per dish

To book a table, go here.

