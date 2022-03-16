Ban On International Cruise Ships Dropped After Two Years

Australia is set to welcome back international cruise ships on its waters following a ban of more than two years due to COVID.

The Federal Government revealed on Wednesday the ban would end from April 17, a pleasing win for the tourism industry.

The travel sector say lifting the ban will support 18,000 jobs nationwide, arguing the ban has cost the economy billions in revenue.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz said it's a welcomed development.

"Today's announcement is a huge breakthrough for more than 18,000 Australians who depend on cruise tourism, including travel agents, tour operators, food and produce providers, entertainers, port workers and many other industry suppliers," Kats said.

Cruises have continued all around the world, yet vaccination status will be mandated for safety reasons.

"Cruising has changed enormously in response to the pandemic and the work our industry has done with medical experts internationally has resulted in health protocols that are among the most extensive to be found anywhere in world tourism." - Joel Katz from CLIA

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the decision was made based on medical advice, leaving the reopening up to each state.

"On the basis of medical advice and with the agreement of National Cabinet, lifting the cruise ban is consistent with the reopening of Australia's international border and shows that we have successfully navigated Australia's emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hunt said.

