Bali Is Open To *Full Vaxed* Canberrans This Week

If you have been dreaming of a bali holiday we it can now be a possibility. Bali has just announced that they are now officially open for Canberrans and other Aussie's to visit.

There is a few things you will need to keep in mind. When you arrive, you will have to spend five days in quarantine at a hotel - which could be a dream for someone (being alone next to a beach). You will also need to provide a certificate that you have been vaccinated with at least two doses and have taken a negative PCR test within 48 hours of travel. As an extra bit of coverage you will need to have health insurance up to $25k USD ($35k AUD) in case you fall ill while vacationing, where you will be taken to an isolation centre until you test negative.

Right now there also isn't any direct flights to Bali but we'd expect them to open soon.