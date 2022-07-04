Baker Boy Drops EPIC Collab With Bernard Fanning For Reimagined Aussie Classic

Yolŋu superstar Baker Boy has dropped his latest project and it's one that is set to get you up on your feet.

He's teamed up with Bernard Fanning for a reimagining of his hit 'Wish You Well' and it is EPIC!

Nicknamed the Fresh Prince Of Arnhem Land, Baker Boy has amassed 55 million streams worldwide, has an Order Of Australia medal and an AFL Grand Final performance under his belt, but still found recording this song a bit daunting saying; "It's Bernard from Powderfinger and a national treasure, you know? So it was crazy. I was just freaking out a little bit. Then I jumped on a call with him. It was so, so amazing to do the track and make it into a Baker Boy track as well."

Well, we think you killed it!

You can get your hands on 'Wish You Well' here.

Baker Boy is just one of the incredible artists we're celebrating during NAIDOC week and all year round. For more information on NAIDOC week events in your local area, check out the website here.

