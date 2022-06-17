"Back The F*** Off" Tom Hanks Unleashes On Fans Who Almost Trip Wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks has lost his cool after fans bumped into his wife Rita Wilson as the couple were leaving a restaurant in New York City.

Rita can be seen almost tripping as fans barge into the back of her while trying to get their attention. Wilson can be seen turning around after letting out a scream and saying, "stop it!"

Tom then turns around, coming to his wife's defence yelling "back the f*** off!"

He continued, "Knocking over my wife?!" before he turns around and heads to a waiting car.

Watch the moment here:

People can be heard saying sorry after Hanks yelled at them.

Eeeek, don't mess with Tom!

