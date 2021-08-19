Bachie's Steph Accidentally Confirms Who Jimmy Ends Up With & Why It Won’t Last

We've all heard the goss, but can it really be true?

Well, we suggest you get your tips in order people because thanks to The Bachelor's most recent evictee Stephanie Lynch we now have confirmation on who Jimmy Nicholson ends up with & that they don't last!

Plus, she also confirmed the contestants have private chats so they can dish on their dates with Jimmy and when they really get their phones back after leaving the show.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

