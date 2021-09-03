Bachie Runner-Up Brooke Has Us All Weeping Over Her Latest Insta Post

The Bachelor 2021 has finally come to an end and in true bachie fashion, the finale was nothing short of dramatic as Jimmy said goodbye to one of his two final ladies.

Unfortunately for die-hard Brooke & Jimmy shippers, it was Sri Lankan cake making Brooke Cleal who was sent home last night and fans are devoed!

Holly Kingston won Pilot Jimmy's final rose along with an absolutely blinding, champagne diamond and rose gold promise ring.

While it was all champagne and roses for Holly, Brooke had to cop what could be classified as the politest dumping ever, not once but twice as she rewatched the final episode last night.

Brooke's heart-wrenching sobs broke the collective hearts of Aussie Bachie fans across the country and to rub salt in the wound, she broke her silence with her first Instagram post since last night's finale.

The post is a bloody adorable picture of Brooke & Jimmy bathed in the soft glow of the sunrise, making doe eyes at each other aboard a hot air balloon, along with a super emotional caption and we are barely keeping it together.

“Where do I even begin? What a love story. What a rollercoaster. What an experience,” she wrote.

“From the moment I met you on the red carpet @Jimmynicholson, you had this cool way about you that instantly made me the quirk ball between us (thanks). Your intelligence was highly admired, but the balance with the fun, was even better! We had so much fun on our dates, in fits of laughter, sore cheeks and saying somewhat the silliest cringeworthy things (thanks).

“Losing my grandpa halfway through the experience was sadly some of my worst days. Saying goodbye to him provided some closure to at least one part of my life, but it left me questioning if I should return to the mansion. It took a lot of courage, strength & confidence to come back, but that’s the funny thing about grief. It’s unpredictable and there’s no right way of doing it.”

If you're not weeping yet, you should be... Brooke goes on to say that although their love story is over "...I wish nothing but the best for the beautiful, down to earth couple, and I am so happy you both found love."

After thanking the other bachelorettes, the Bachie crew, her friends and her family, she really drives the dagger in with a touching shout out to her Grandpa.

“And cheers to my number 1 supporter watching up high, my grandpa, that I still miss dearly and grieve daily... happy he reconnected back to the love of his life and got his happily ever after in what was a difficult few years without my nannie by his side.”

Oh Brookey, here's hoping you find the one you've been looking for!

While we are all obviously still grieving for Brooke, Bachie fans need to prepare themselves for another emotional roller coaster, with The Bachelorette 2021 right around the corner.

Strap in Australia, because lord knows we are in for one hell of a ride!

