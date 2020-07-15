Bachie In Paradise’s Cassandra Spills On Ciarran Love Triangle & Says “Get The Popcorn Ready”

After what can only seem like a lifetime of waiting for this season of Bachelor in Paradise Australia, it's finally here!

South Australia's very own Cassandra Mamone spoke to Adelaide's Bec & Cosi who not only accidentally revealed a little too much about the Ciarran Stott love triangle fiasco but why "you have to be really optimistic when you go on these things...”

Tune in below to find out why!

Catch Up On Latest Hit Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.