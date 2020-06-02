Bachie In Paradise Is Officially Coming & It Looks Like There'll Be Three Bloody Proposals

Felt like you've been missing something during the last few months? Well, this is probably it.

Bachelor In Paradise is OFFICIALLY on its way people, and yes, somehow it actually looks more dramatic than ever before.

It also looks like finally, this season some of the contestants might actually find love, as we see not one but three different proposals! and Ciaran Stott butt freakin' naked.

Take that as you will, definitely could've gone on living without that visual in my life.

Unfortunately, they have yet to release the actual start date but, oh boy, does this season look spicey AF already.

