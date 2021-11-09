Bachelorette Brooke Blurton Addresses Rumours Of Contestants Hooking Up

Not the response we expected!

Article heading image for Bachelorette Brooke Blurton Addresses Rumours Of Contestants Hooking Up

Pic: Brooke Blurton's Instagram

With men and women both having a shot with this year's Bachelorette, we were just wondering... Are the contestants hooking up?!

Bisexual Bachelorette Brooke Blurton has revealed how she really feels about her potential partners getting it on.

Catch the chat with our favourite Bachelorette:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: 

 

Nick Barrett

9 November 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Bachelorette
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Bachelorette
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Bachelorette
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs