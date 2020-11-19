Bachelor In Paradise’s Mary Explains Why She Thinks Elly & Frazer Have Broken Up
“It just doesn’t add up”
Mary Viturino Instagram/Network Ten
Bachelor in Paradise fan favourite, Mary Viturino, joined the Hit Network’s Jimmy & Nath to discuss her exciting pregnancy news.
As someone who found love on a reality TV show, Mary was asked if she thinks The Bachelorette’s Elly and Frazer are still together, and as it turns out, the mum-to-be isn’t convinced.
Take a listen:
Mary also opened up about how her pregnancy is going and shared her gender reveal party plans:
