Bachelor In Paradise’s Mary Explains Why She Thinks Elly & Frazer Have Broken Up

Bachelor in Paradise fan favourite, Mary Viturino, joined the Hit Network’s Jimmy & Nath to discuss her exciting pregnancy news.

As someone who found love on a reality TV show, Mary was asked if she thinks The Bachelorette’s Elly and Frazer are still together, and as it turns out, the mum-to-be isn’t convinced.

Take a listen:

Mary also opened up about how her pregnancy is going and shared her gender reveal party plans: 

19 November 2020

