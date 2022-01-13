Bachelor In Paradise's Mary & Conor Are Expecting Baby #2!

Bachelor In Paradise couple Mary Viturino and Conor Canning are expecting their second child together!

The reality TV couple announced they were expecting their first child back in October 2020, after finding love on Bachelor In Paradise the same year.

Now, the pair are expecting baby #2 and announced the news on Instagram!

Mary captioned the photo with, "I think you guys probably have an idea, but I will just confirm. We are definitely having another baby this year".

Mary has daughter Chanel from a previous relationship and welcomed another girl, Summer, with Conor in early 2021.

We are SO excited for them and their beautiful growing family. Plus, it's proof the show DOES work!

