Baby Archie Stole The Show In South Africa With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Cue the “awwws”

Carly Heading

10 hours ago

Carly Heading

Article heading image for Baby Archie Stole The Show In South Africa With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

It is no secret that we are all a little bit obsessed with all the babies in the Royal family!

So naturally, you can imagine our excitement when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took little baby Archie out and about in South Africa on their Royal tour.

The best part, not only do we have photos, but we also have videos to completely melt over.

The couple took Archie to visit Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka… so yeah, Arch met Archie.

Post
Post

Just take a look at these, we can’t even cope.

Post

SO CUTE!!!!! 

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Prince HarryMeghan Markle
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs