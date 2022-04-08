Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged To A Sk8er Boi!

THIS JUST IN: The Queen of Punk, Avril Lavigne, is tying the knot!

Canada’s most legendary export has said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend, Derek Ryan Smith (known as Mod Sun), when he popped the all-important question during a romantic holiday in Paris.

Sun took to Instagram to share the news of their engagement, sharing some heart-warming pics and a message with just the right amount of sap, to boot.

Lavigne and Sun are known to frequent skate parks together, so yes… Avril has managed to score herself a Sk8er Boi!

