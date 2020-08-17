Ava Max Finally Responds To Online Trolls Over Her New Music!

Even big pop stars sometimes need a little advice, and this qwueen is no different!

Ava Max opened up to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about her new track, All The Kings & Queens Part Two, who she really goes to for music advice and responded to those online haters!

Honestly, respect.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

