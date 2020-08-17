Ava Max Finally Responds To Online Trolls Over Her New Music!

Plus, who she asks for advice!

Article heading image for Ava Max Finally Responds To Online Trolls Over Her New Music!

Even big pop stars sometimes need a little advice, and this qwueen is no different!

Ava Max opened up to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about her new track, All The Kings & Queens Part Two, who she really goes to for music advice and responded to those online haters!

Honestly, respect.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows. 

20 hours ago

Ava Max
music
new album
Entertainment
Listen Live!
Ava Max
music
new album
Entertainment
Ava Max
music
new album
Entertainment
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs