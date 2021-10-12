A Wyoming coroner has confirmed that travel blogger Gabby Petito was strangled to death three to four weeks before her body was found.

Speaking at a news conference Coroner Dr Brent Blue confirmed the cause of death and declined to release further details about the findings from the autopsy.

Autopsy reveals Gabby Petito's cause of death

Ms Petito was reported missing by her parents on September 11 after she failed to answer calls or respond to messages for a number of days.

The 22-year-old's body was found on September 19 in a remote camping area near the border of Grand Teto National Park.

Dr Blue had previously confirmed that her death was a homicide, but it is not yet known whether further charges would be laid against her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Police had previously named her Mr Laundrie as a person of interest in her death, he remains the subject of a nationwide search by the FBI.

The search for Mr Laundrie has been ongoing for several weeks with his family lawyer Steve Bertolino confirming there was nothing new in the search.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the White Ribbon Foundation on 1300 766 491.

