Authorities Warn Of New Scam Targeting Parents

Authorities are warning of a new financial scam targeting parents which involves scammers pretending to be children asking their parents for financial assistance.

Victims of the scam will receive a message via text or WhatsApp from a random number pretending to be the victim’s child.

The scammer will usually say they have lost their phone and have a new number before asking the victim for money.

The scam which originated in Europe has only recently reached Australian shores and has so far scammed at least 25 people in Victoria alone.

Police believe the scammers are from overseas.

Cybercrime Squad Detective Sergeant John Cheyne said in a statement that scammers are actively targeting sympathetic parents.

"A child telling you they’ve lost or broken their phone and are in need of financial support is understandably a situation where parents would react without a second thought," he said.

“If ever you receive a message from an unknown number asking for money, it’s always worth asking for some kind of verification.

“If they can’t prove who they are or aren’t willing to, don’t transfer the money."

Police are urging anyone who falls victim to this or other scams to contact police and their bank immediately before reporting the scam through ReportCyber.

