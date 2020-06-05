Author Meg Cabot Spills ALL The Princess Diaries Secrets We Didn't Know!

"Shut UP!"

Article heading image for Author Meg Cabot Spills ALL The Princess Diaries Secrets We Didn't Know!

Author of The Princess Diaries, Meg Cabot, has spilled ALL the beans...and some extra beans on a bunch of secrets we didn't know about the making of the film!

Taking to social media during a watch party of the 2001 flick, Meg revealed some super interesting facts about the much-loved film that we didn't know - from Whitney Houston's involvement to Fat Louie, it's a whirlwind!

It was the epitome of 2000s films - a teen finding out she was a princess and an epic makeover. Come on, it's gold. 

So uh, can we just relocate to Genovia now?!

Want to know all of the behind-the-scenes secrets from The Princess Diaries? Listen below to find out:

Amber Lowther

10 hours ago

Amber Lowther

