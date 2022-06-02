Australians Warned To Safeguard Against Influenza With Health Systems Still Under Pandemic Pressures

Health authorities are urging Aussies to take precautionary action, as influenza wreaks havoc across the nation.

Three years since Australia’s last sizeable influenza season, Covid restrictions have played a significant part reduced transmissions.

However, with pandemic health measures mow lifted across all jurisdictions, the horrid flu is making a loud comeback.

Director of emergency at the Royal Melbourne Hospital Dr Mark Putland told Australia Today’s Steve Price, that we have an “impending emergency crisis on our hands”

Director of emergency at the Royal Melbourne Hospital Dr Mark Putland said that it’s important to recognise that “Covid is not over, it’s just changed”.

“It is one of a number of challenges to the health system,” he said. “Influenza is a big one at the moment as well”.

“Covid…is not over and it is still creating huge challenges for the health system.” - Prof Putland

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8 ,292

,292 Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 285 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 874

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 82 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 4,169

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 316 / 7

New South Wales

New cases: 7,583

Covid-related deaths: 23

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,066 / 30

Victoria

New cases: 10,204

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 528 / 28

South Australia

New cases: 2,868

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 241 / 9

Tasmania

New cases: 765

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 42 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 7,870

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 393 / 8

