Australians Warned To Safeguard Against Influenza With Health Systems Still Under Pandemic Pressures
Covid Tracker: June 2
Health authorities are urging Aussies to take precautionary action, as influenza wreaks havoc across the nation.
Three years since Australia’s last sizeable influenza season, Covid restrictions have played a significant part reduced transmissions.
However, with pandemic health measures mow lifted across all jurisdictions, the horrid flu is making a loud comeback.
Director of emergency at the Royal Melbourne Hospital Dr Mark Putland told Australia Today's Steve Price, that we have an "impending emergency crisis on our hands"
Director of emergency at the Royal Melbourne Hospital Dr Mark Putland said that it’s important to recognise that “Covid is not over, it’s just changed”.
“It is one of a number of challenges to the health system,” he said. “Influenza is a big one at the moment as well”.
“Covid…is not over and it is still creating huge challenges for the health system.”
- Prof Putland
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 8,292
- Covid-related deaths: 9
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 285 / 6
Northern Territory
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 874
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 82 / 4
Queensland
- New cases: 4,169
- Covid-related deaths: 11
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 316 / 7
New South Wales
- New cases: 7,583
- Covid-related deaths: 23
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,066 / 30
Victoria
- New cases: 10,204
- Covid-related deaths: 9
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 528 / 28
South Australia
- New cases: 2,868
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 241 / 9
Tasmania
- New cases: 765
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 42 / 1
New Zealand
- New cases: 7,870
- Covid-related deaths: 13
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 393 / 8
