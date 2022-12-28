Australians Urged To Act Vigilantly Around Water Following Six Drowning Deaths

High temperatures across Christmas and Boxing Day has resulted in the drowning of six people over the two days – with Royal Life Saving Australia urging Aussies against complacency around the water.

In some light, as of Boxing Day, the Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Toll reported 15 drowning deaths compared to 35 this time last year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The Royal Life Saving Chief Executive Officer warned the week between Christmas and New Year’s is often the deadliest in relation to drownings.

Whether you are holidaying, day tripping choosing a safe location to swim, where lifeguards are on duty is essential,” CEO Justin Scarr said.

“Rivers, lakes, and unpatrolled beaches can be incredibly dangerous, especially for people with poor swimming skills.”

Royal Life Saving Australia has predicted that this summer, children are sadly more vulnerable to drowning due to years of missed lessons as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Parents are advised to keep watch constantly, avoid distractions like social media, designate an adult supervisor at parties and recognise that their child’s swimming skills may not be up to scratch.

“Parents are urged to actively supervise children at all times if you are near water, whether swimming in a backyard pool, or at a dam, river, beach or lake,” Mr Scarr said.

“Alcohol was a factor in more than a quarter of drowning deaths last summer so we’re asking everyone to stay off the beers until fishing, boating, or swimming has finished. Make the right call around water and look after your mates.”

Royal Life Saving has provided its top five safety tips to enjoy the water safely this summer:

Always supervise children around water

Avoid alcohol around water

Wear a lifejacket when boating and fishing

Know the conditions

Avoid going alone

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.