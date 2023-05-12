Australians To Spend $925 Million On Mother’s Day

Mums are set to be spoiled this Mother’s Day as research shows that Australians will spend up to $925 celebrating this year.

According to research by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and Roy Morgan, consumers will spend an average of $92 each, buying various gifts, including flowers, alcohol, food and gift cards.

The findings show that 84 per cent of those plan to spend the same or more amount up from $80 in 2022.

Some of the top-picked items include alcohol and food (17 per cent of respondents), flowers (16 per cent), gift cards and vouchers (seven per cent), homewares (six per cent), and clothing (six per cent).

Among all the respondents, more than 10 million Australians over 18 said they plan to buy gifts for this year’s Mother’s Day, with 24 per cent of those gifting someone other than their birth mothers.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said Australians were set to open their wallets and hearts this Mother’s Day.

“Amid ongoing cost of living pressures, many will be making an exception to spoil their mums, or in some instances other special people in their lives,” Mr Zahra said.

“With an occasion such as Mother’s Day, we typically see shoppers becoming more selfless. While people may be reluctant to spoil themselves due to the high costs-of-living, they’re still enthusiastic to splash out on loved ones.

“A lot of Aussies will likely opt to arrange a family feast, which will certainly provide a much-needed boost for food and hospitality businesses.”

