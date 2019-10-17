Australian Woman Who Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer At 20 Urges Us To Self-Check

A Queensland woman who was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 20 years age is encouraging women to check their boobs.

Bianca Innes, who is the youngest Australian woman ever to be diagnosed with breast cancer, has spoken out

“I want to call on women not just to be body aware and breast aware in the month of October – but every month,”

We spoke to McGarth Foundation CEO Holly Masters about the risk.

Here she explains how we can learn from this – and why you’re not just looking for lumps: