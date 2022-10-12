Australian Study Confirms Drinking Fluoridated Tap Water “Is Safe”

A Queensland study has answered a contentious debate and concluded that fluoridated drinking water has no detrimental effect on a child’s brain development.

Scientists from the University of Queensland compared the brain development and function of children who’d been exposed to fluoridated water in early childhood with those who weren’t.

“We found emotional and behavioural development, and functions such as memory and self-control, were at least equivalent to those who had no exposure to fluoridated water,” Professor Loc Do from UQ’s School of Dentistry said.

“In other words, there was no difference in child development and function related to fluoridated water.

More than 2500 children participated in the Australia’s National Child Oral Health study 2012-14, measuring their emotional and behavioural development using a Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire along with executive brain function using the Behaviour Rating Inventory of Executive Function.

“This finding shows that consuming water with fluoride at levels used for public supplies in Australia is safe and it supports continuing and expanding fluoridation programs.

Published in the Journal of Dental Research, the study adds to the growing body of research confirming there are “only upsides” to putting fluoride in water.

“We are scientists, we are bound by what we find, and our data keeps showing us there are clear benefits to this, and no detrimental effects,” Prof Do said.

NSW purports the highest rate of water fluoridation in the country with 96 per cent, followed by SA and WA on 92 per cent and Victoria and Tasmania on 90 per cent, while Queensland has the lowest rate at 72 per cent.

