Australian Passport Office Warn Of Major Delays On Passport Applications

The Australian Passport Office is warning Aussie travellers to order their new passports several weeks in advance as international travel recommences.

The reintroduction of international travel has created a massive backlog of passports forcing travellers to wait between six to eight weeks for a new passport.

According to a statement released by the Australian Passport Office, the number of passports processed has more doubled since borders reopened.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

“In the first three months of this year, we issued nearly 400,000 passports, more than double the total number we issued over the same period in 2021,” they said.

The Australian Passport Office are recommending anyone planning to travel overseas this year on a new passport, should ensure they submit their application at least six weeks prior to their trip.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.