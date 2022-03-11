Don't Miss Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal Featuring Your Favourite Artists

Australia's biggest stars of music, news and entertainment unite for a special live telethon event to raise money for people affected by the floods.

Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal will air live at 7.30pm on Saturday, 12 March at 7.30pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play, Channel 7 and 7plus and Channel 9 and 9Now.

Hosting the show will be 10’s Carrie Bickmore, Dr Chris Brown, Amanda Keller and Osher Günsberg, Channel 9’s Scott Cam, Sylvia Jeffreys, Peter Overton, Ben Fordham and Richard Wilkins, and Channel 7’s Natalie Barr, David Koch, Sonia Kruger and Mark Ferguson.

The show’s bill boasts such A-league, home-grown talent as Baker Boy, Budjerah, Casey Donovan, Delta Goodrem, Fijian Heroes, Gang of Youths, Genesis Owusu, Guy Sebastian, Hunters & Collectors, John Williamson, Jon Stevens, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins, Ruel, Sheppard, The Living End, Tones And I, The Wiggles, and Vanessa Amorosi.



Stars hosting from Red Cross call centres around Australia will include 10’s Narelda Jacobs, Sandra Sully and Sarah Harris, Channel 9’s Eddie McGuire, Brooke Boney and Tim Davies, along with a special appearance from Hamish Blake and Andy Lee, and Channel 7’s Rebecca Maddern, Sharyn Ghidella and Manu Feildel, along with a special appearance from Kylie Gillies.

And if you call up and donate you might get the chance to speak to Magda Szubanski, Dave Hughes, NRL legend Johnathan Thurston, Shane Webcke, Rob Mills, Cody Simpson, Shannon Noll, Jock Zonfrillo, Alex Cullen, Catriona Rowntree, I’m A Celebrity’s David Subritzky, Melissa Leong, Jane Bunn, Debra Lawrence, Home and Away’s James Stewart, Ada Nicodemou and Georgie Parker, Grant Denyer, Dami Im, Karen Martini, and Melissa King from Better Homes and Gardens. Abbie Chatfield, Poh Ling Yeow, Jelena Dokic, The Living Room’s Barry Du Bois, Kerry and Johnny from Married At First Sight, and The Block’s Jimmy and Tam.

Renee Bargh, Daniel Doody, and Larry Emdur will host special coverage from flood devastated Brunswick Heads, in northern New South Wales, along with special guests Mick Fanning, Bridie Carter, and courageous volunteers who have been helping out selflessly after the floods.

Presenting inspiring stories from the flood-affected regions and evacuation centre heroes will be Lisa Wilkinson, Mark Ferguson, and Karl Stefanovic.

100% of the funds raised during the telethon will go to people affected by the floods.

Donate: redcross.org.au or 1800 733 276

Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal Start Times

NSW/Vic/ACT/Tas: 7.30pm AEDT

QLD: 6.30pm AEST

SA: 7pm ACDT

NT: 6pm ACST

WA: 4.30pm AWST