Australian Man Survives 24 Hours In Croc and Shark Infested Water By Clinging To Debris

A man has survived 24 hours in shark and crocodile-infested waters off Australia’s north coast by clinging to a piece of wood.

The man’s boat capsized during bad weather and fell into the water, where he remained for almost 24 hours before being rescued.

It’s reported that the alarm was raised just after 6 pm when the man travelling between Getullia Island and Sue Island in Torres Strait didn’t arrive on time.

The man’s dinghy was found around 11.30 am yesterday morning, and a short time later, he was found clinging to a piece of wood in the water.

