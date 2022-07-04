Australian Idol Is Coming BACK To Our Screens & They Want You To Audition Now!

The TV show that brought us legends like Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Shannon Noll, Casey Donovan, Rob Mills, Anthony Callea, Ricki-Lee and more is BACK!

Yep, Australian Idol is coming back in 2023 and they're conducting a nationwide search to find Australia's next superstar.

Singing hopefuls between the ages of 15-28 are invited to showcase their talents from ANYWHERE in Australia by uploading a video or singing face-to-face with an Australian Idol producer for their chance to proceed to the judges' audition round!

Keen to apply? Simply head to www.australianidolcasting.com.au for your chance to live your dream when Australian Idol returns to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023!

Check out our new podcast here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android