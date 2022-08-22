Australian Federal Police Seize Biggest Hail Of Illegal Fentanyl In History

The Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force have seized the biggest haul of opioid fentanyl in history after intercepting the shipment in Melbourne last year.

In a police conference today, AFP Acting Commander Anthony Hall revealed that police intercepted five million doses of Fentanyl in December of last year.

“We were absolutely shocked by the size of the detection and the audacity of the attempted importation,” - ABF Commander James Watson

“I’d describe it as a total act of bastardry, quite frankly. The impact of this on our community, had it reached the streets … it doesn’t bear thinking about.”

The haul included 11 kilograms of pure fentanyl and 30kg of methamphetamine worth $27 million.

The drugs were discovered inside of a piece of machinery commonly used in metal and woodwork.

The industrial sized machinery was X-rayed and found to be harbouring a large quantity of an ‘inorganic material’.

The equipment was originally seized back in December of 2021 but was only officially examined in February of this year.

Officers worked to transport the drugs wearing protective biohazard suits while an ambulance remained on standby in case of exposure.

Fentanyl is an extremely addictive opioid which has similar effects to that of heroin and can be deadly when as little as 28mg is ingested.

The drug is not commonly found in Australia with the biggest recorded seizure measuring in at 30g.

To access free of charge, confidential advice about alcohol and drug treatment services, contact the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.

