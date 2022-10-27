Australian Defence Troops To Train Ukrainian Forces In The UK

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will deploy to the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Russia's callous invasion.

Up to 70 ADF troops will leave for the UK in January to join the British led multinational training effort known as Operation INTEFLEX, along with New Zealand, the Netherlands and Canada.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda - For those looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage:

The commitment of Aussie Defence personnel to train Ukrainian troops, is a part of the latest support package announced by the federal government, which also includes an extra 30 Bushmaster vehicles.

The 30 additional Australian-built four-wheel-drives will bring the total number of the protected mobility vehicles sent to Ukraine to 90.

"Australia has been unequivocal in its bipartisan support for Ukraine and its condemnation of President Putin," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"We will continue to stand up for freedom and democracy.

"This is a not just about Ukraine's sovereignty; the brave people of Ukraine are defending international law, rules and norms," he added.

An additional $200 million was also announced in this week's Federal Budget to support Ukraine's efforts, including $185.6 million in Defence assistance from existing resources.

Australia's total financial support for Ukraine is now $655 million.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.